MSU Has Young LBs Ready to Contribute
The Michigan State Spartans’ linebacker room will look far different in 2025.
As a unit, the Spartans’ linebackers played well last season. Jonathan Smith and Defensive Coordinator Joe Rossi helped this group produce at a high level, stopping the run and pressuring the quarterback on a weekly basis.
However, much of that production will move on in 2025, as Jordan Turner and Cal Haladay have run out of eligibility. That leaves two open linebacker spots that a few young Spartans could take.
While MSU has Darius Snow back next season, the team should see much production from some of the young linebackers who did not have as big an opportunity. Expect a lot of Snow, Jordan Hall and Wayne Matthews III next season, but the team added young players through last year’s transfer portal and high school recruiting class.
One player who should have a bigger role next season is sophomore Brady Pretzlaff. The Gaylord, Michigan product saw limited action in 2024, appearing in three games and making five tackles.
Pretzlaff has impressive instincts and should be a good run-stopper in time. His athleticism should be on display in a rotational role in 2025, and he could develop into a nice player for Smith and his staff.
MSU added two linebackers in the spring transfer portal window last season: Marcellius Pulliam from Miami (FL) and Semaj Bridgeman from Michigan. The Spartans added these two, expecting them to contribute in the future, not necessarily for 2024.
Now, we could see much more of Pulliam and Bridgeman in 2025. Pulliam also saw limited action in 2024, making three tackles in three games. He also played extensively on special teams. Bridgeman did not see much action, being active only for two games.
The benefit of these young players seeing more opportunities is that plenty of experienced linebackers are still in front of them. Intelligent veterans like Snow, Hall and Matthews should benefit young players who will eventually take over the defense.
Having young players is always exciting for a football team. The endless possibilities of what they could become intrigues fans and coaches.
Players like Pretzlaff, Pulliam and Bridgeman are next up for MSU, and Spartan fans should see much more of them in 2025.
