REPORT: Michigan State Legend Could Join Marquee NFL Franchise
The Atlanta Falcons are going to have a difficult time deciding what to do with Kirk Cousins during the NFL offseason.
It is certainly one heck of a quandary for the Falcons, who handed Cousins a four-year, $180-million deal featuring $100 million in guaranteed money last offseason.
Atlanta then proceeded to select Michael Penix Jr. during the NFL Draft, which seemed like a head-scratcher given the Falcons' decision to commit that much money to Cousins.
But now, we know why Atlanta didn't fully trust the Michigan State Spartans legend, as the Falcons benched Cousins during the second half of his debut campaign with the club and now have to make a major decision on the four-time Pro Bowler in the coming months.
Connor Hughes of SNY actually feels that the New York Giants could represent a potential landing spot for Cousins in the event that Atlanta cuts him, which is a possibility.
"The name I’d keep an eye on: Kirk Cousins," Hughes wrote. "Most around the NFL believe he’ll be an effective quarterback again once he’s further removed from the Achilles injury. He’ll also be dirt cheap to sign if the Falcons cut him. He’s the perfect bridge option for the Giants – they won’t have to force the rookie into action before he’s ready."
Cousins threw for 3,508 yards, 18 touchdowns and 16 interceptions before being benched in favor of Penix.
The question is whether or not the Falcons decide to eat the money it would require to cut him. They could try to trade him, but they would obviously have to pay a significant portion of his salary and possibly attach a draft pick to him in any potential deal.
There is also the possibility that Atlanta merely holds on to Cousins for one more year.
The Giants do comprise a rather intriguing destination given the fact that they currently do not have an answer under center, and they may not find a quarterback in the NFL Draft (they have the No. 3 overall pick).
Cousins would definitely be a solid bridge option for New York, and if it can sign him to a cheap one-year deal, it couldn't hurt.
