MSU QB Aidan Chiles' Growth Continues as Rivalry Game Looms
After entering its bye week on a three-game losing streak, Michigan State entered its matchup against Iowa in desperate need of a victory.
The need for a win heightened because Michigan State would play its biggest rivals the following week. However, for Michigan State to take a step forward, they needed improved play from the quarterback position.
Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles is a young, talented quarterback playing his first season in the Big Ten. He has had his ups and downs but has shown tremendous growth since the start of the season. Against Iowa, Chiles had arguably his best game as a Spartan. Michigan State will need him to do so again against the Wolverines this weekend.
Michigan State offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren explained what went into Chiles' improved play against Iowa, coming out of the bye week. Lindgren noted that Chiles responded well to the calls for improvement over the bye week.
“I’d like for [Chiles] to be able to build upon [his good game against Iowa],” Lindgren said. “He still had the one turnover. We really challenged him [over the bye week.] When he was running, I felt like, we are just trying to get him to do a better job of taking care of the football and being more consistent with the way he carries it if he is going to run it more. So, building on that."
Chiles led the Big Ten in turnovers through the season's first seven weeks. However, Chiles did a much better job limiting the turnovers in Michigan State’s first game back from the bye week. It was an area of focus for Chiles and Michigan State's coaching staff over the bye week. It seems the renewed emphasis on turnovers helped Chiles get the message.
“I do think he has had some growth in ‘Hey, this thing is not there. Okay, I’m not going to force it. I am going to throw the ball away, or I am going to find my second and third read,’” Lindgren said. “I thought he took some steps in that area. Those are some of the things that I just think continue.
“I’m proud of him. I felt like when stuff was there, he was hitting it, and he was on time with his feet. Those are some things in the first games that he just was not doing consistently enough.”
