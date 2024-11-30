MSU's Experienced Players Know What's at Stake vs. Rutgers
The Michigan State Spartans have one more chance at bowl eligibility as they take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Spartan Stadium this afternoon.
The Spartans are 5-6, looking to play postseason football for the first time in three years. Coach Jonathan Smith has a chance to stabilize this program with a win in his first season in charge in East Lansing.
MSU has several players who will celebrate Senior Day. Those players have dedicated years of hard work to bringing this program back to the top of the Big Ten. All their sacrifice will be honored and celebrated.
Some of those seniors have seen success in East Lansing, while others have transferred in, hoping to play a part on a winning football team. These players have done everything they can to help this team win games, although it has sometimes been difficult.
MSU is not lacking in leadership. Players like running back Nate Carter, defensive tackle Maverick Hansen, and defensive end Khris Bogle have led their teammates on the field and in the locker room. They have been the loudest voices in making sure other players on the team know what is at stake in this game against Rutgers.
While the Spartans have a long way to go before becoming the team Smith envisioned and previously built, they know they must play their best game of the season with their backs against the wall. It is important to the seniors on this team to finish the year — and their careers — the right way.
MSU is led by some of its younger players on offense, including quarterback Aidan Chiles and wide receiver Nick Marsh, but players like Carter and wide receiver Montorie Foster Jr. could play a big part in the game against Rutgers.
Some seniors on this team have tried to lead it to a bowl game in years past, but it has fallen short. They do not want to be sitting at home during bowl season again and want to help Smith turn the program in the right direction.
After years of tumult, the Spartans have a chance to reach bowl eligibility. While the bowl game will not be highly prestigious, it should be enough to convince MSU fans that the team is turning a corner.
This senior class has been through a lot at MSU. They can go out on top with a victory against Rutgers and usher in a new era of Spartan football on their way out.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.