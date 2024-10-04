MSU's Jonathan Smith Has a Chance to Gain Ground in the Big Ten
Michigan State football currently stands at 1-1 in Big Ten play under first-year head coach Jonathan Smith. While the record might seem modest, the upcoming schedule presents a significant challenge for the Spartans, as they face two more ranked Big Ten opponents in the weeks ahead.
These matchups, along with other tough games on the horizon, will require the Spartans to play with near-perfection if they want to come out on top.
Coach Jonathan Smith inherited a program in transition, and he has been working to implement his system and create a new identity for the Spartans. Smith has done a great job so far in his first season with the Spartans but it will only get tougher. The season’s early results have shown flashes of promise, but the real tests lie in the upcoming matchups against the conference's elite.
Two of Michigan State’s next three games will be against ranked opponents, teams that are vying for top spots in the Big Ten and are likely to make national waves. These ranked teams possess potent offenses and stifling defenses, making them difficult to overcome.
It starts Friday with Smith's most familiar opponent on the schedule, the Oregon Ducks.
Michigan State’s path to success in these games will be rooted in flawless execution. On offense, the Spartans must establish a consistent ground game while minimizing turnovers. Chiles' decision-making and quarterback play will also be critical, as Smith’s offense relies on decision-making and accuracy to keep drives alive and apply pressure to opposing defenses.
Defensively, Michigan State will need to find ways to contain explosive offenses, which means minimizing big plays and getting critical stops on third downs. Special teams could also play a key role in flipping the field and putting the Spartans in a better position to compete.
Coach Smith’s ability to keep the team focused and motivated will be essential as they navigate this gauntlet of tough matchups. While the odds may not be in their favor for every game, the Spartans have shown resilience before, and the upcoming weeks will provide opportunities to show how far they’ve come under Smith.
If it can rise to the occasion, Michigan State has the potential to pull off some surprises in what promises to be a challenging stretch of the season.
