MSU's Smith Names Week 4 Scout Team Players of the Week
Even though these players won't see the actual field during a game much, the scout team is critical every week to try and get their team ready for their next opponent.
Each week, Michigan State and head coach Jonathan Smith recognize a handful of players from the scout team that did their jobs the best.
Here's who Smith recognized ahead of the Spartans' game at No. 25 USC.
OL Justin Bell
Justin Bell is a true freshman offensive lineman who is from Macomb Township, Michigan and attended Dakota High School. He hasn't yet appeared in a game during his young college career.
As a recruit, Bell was a three-star prospect on the Rivals Industry Rankings and was the 24th-best recruit from the state of Michigan. He also had reported offers from Indiana, Kansas and West Virginia.
DB Evan Young
True freshman defensive back Evan Young is getting recognized for the second consecutive week. He hails all the way from Lufkin, Texas and was another three-star prospect.
DB Elisha West
The brother of true freshman defensive back Ayden West, Elisha now gets named as a Scout Team Player of the Week for the first time.
He transferred in to Michigan State to follow his brother after spending his true freshman year at FCS Merrimack, where he redshirted.
RB Darrin Jones Jr.
Darrin Jones Jr., a true freshman, preferred walk-on running back, now gets to build some momentum early on his his Spartan career.
Jones is one of five freshman from Orchard Lake St. Mary's on MSU's roster, alongside TE Jayden Savoury, OL Antonio Johnson, LB DeJae White and WR Bryson Williams.
Tracking Scout Team Award Winners
Week 1 vs. Western Michigan: WR Shawn Foster, DB Dorian Davis, DL Cal Thrush, EDGE Tyler Gillison
Week 2 vs. Boston College: TE Charlie Baker, OL Payton Stewart, DB Keshawn Williams, DB Deuce Edwards, DL Mikeshun Beeler
Week 3 vs. Youngstown State: WR Bryson Williams, WR Atticus Carridine, LB Chris Piwowarczyk, DB Dorian Davis, DB Evan Young, OL Antonio Johnson
Week 4 at USC: OL Justin Bell, DB Evan Young, DB Elisha West, RB Darrin Jones Jr.
