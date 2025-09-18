Spartan Nation

MSU's Smith Names Week 4 Scout Team Players of the Week

Here are the unsung heroes of MSU's latest week of practice ahead of the USC game.

Jacob Cotsonika

Michigan State's head coach Jonathan Smith looks on from the sideline during the second quarter in the game against Youngstown State on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.
Michigan State's head coach Jonathan Smith looks on from the sideline during the second quarter in the game against Youngstown State on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Even though these players won't see the actual field during a game much, the scout team is critical every week to try and get their team ready for their next opponent.

Each week, Michigan State and head coach Jonathan Smith recognize a handful of players from the scout team that did their jobs the best.

Here's who Smith recognized ahead of the Spartans' game at No. 25 USC.

OL Justin Bell

Justin Bell is a true freshman offensive lineman who is from Macomb Township, Michigan and attended Dakota High School. He hasn't yet appeared in a game during his young college career.

As a recruit, Bell was a three-star prospect on the Rivals Industry Rankings and was the 24th-best recruit from the state of Michigan. He also had reported offers from Indiana, Kansas and West Virginia.

DB Evan Young

True freshman defensive back Evan Young is getting recognized for the second consecutive week. He hails all the way from Lufkin, Texas and was another three-star prospect.

DB Elisha West

The brother of true freshman defensive back Ayden West, Elisha now gets named as a Scout Team Player of the Week for the first time.

He transferred in to Michigan State to follow his brother after spending his true freshman year at FCS Merrimack, where he redshirted.

RB Darrin Jones Jr.

Darrin Jones Jr., a true freshman, preferred walk-on running back, now gets to build some momentum early on his his Spartan career.

Jones is one of five freshman from Orchard Lake St. Mary's on MSU's roster, alongside TE Jayden Savoury, OL Antonio Johnson, LB DeJae White and WR Bryson Williams.

Tracking Scout Team Award Winners

Payton Stewar
Michigan State offensive lineman Caleb Carter, right, and Payton Stewart work out during football practice on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Week 1 vs. Western Michigan: WR Shawn Foster, DB Dorian Davis, DL Cal Thrush, EDGE Tyler Gillison

Week 2 vs. Boston College: TE Charlie Baker, OL Payton Stewart, DB Keshawn Williams, DB Deuce Edwards, DL Mikeshun Beeler

Week 3 vs. Youngstown State: WR Bryson Williams, WR Atticus Carridine, LB Chris Piwowarczyk, DB Dorian Davis, DB Evan Young, OL Antonio Johnson

Week 4 at USC: OL Justin Bell, DB Evan Young, DB Elisha West, RB Darrin Jones Jr.

Jonathan Smith
Jonathan Smith / Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on this week's Scout Team Players of the Week when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

feed

Published |Modified
Jacob Cotsonika
JACOB COTSONIKA

A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.

Home/Football