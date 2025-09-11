Spartan Nation

MSU, Smith Name Week 3 Scout Team Players of the Week

See which players received the weekly honor from Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith.

Jacob Cotsonika

Michigan State's head coach Jonathan Smith, left, talks with Justin Bell during football practice on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in East Lansing.
Michigan State's head coach Jonathan Smith, left, talks with Justin Bell during football practice on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith announced on social media on Thursday afternoon the team's Scout Team Players of the Week prior to the Spartans' game against Youngstown State.

Below are all six players that Smith named.

WR Bryson Williams (Fr.)

All the way on the left is freshman wide receiver Bryson Williams. He hasn't appeared in a game yet at Michigan State, but was a promising recruit coming out of high school.

Williams is from Canton, Michigan and attended Orchard Lake St. Mary's. As a recruit, he ranked 1,042nd on the Rivals Industry Ranking and was 20th in the state of Michigan. Some of his other notable offers came from Penn State, Pitt, Illinois, Purdue and Minnesota.

WR Atticus Carridine (R-So.)

Carridine gets recognized now prior to Week 3 after switching from quarterback to receiver during the spring. He is out of Ypsilanti and joined the team as a walk-on.

LB Chris Piwowarczyk (R-Fr.)

Piwowarczyk is a preferred walk-on that redshirted last year. His father, Chris, was a four-year letterwinner at MSU, playing center for George Perles from 1988-91.

DB Dorian Davis (R-Jr.)

Davis hasn't been able to get into a game this year, but he appeared in five games last season. He played a total of 42 snaps.

He is also from Detroit and attended Woodhaven High School.

DB Evan Young (Fr.)

Young is a true freshman that also hasn't been able to reach the field during a game yet. He hails from Lufkin, Texas and was ranked 950th overall for the class of 2025 in the Rivals Industry Rankings.

OL Antonio Johnson (Fr.)

The final player named here is true freshman offensive lineman Antonio Johnson. He also is from Orchard Lake St. Mary's, just like Williams.

As a recruit on the Rivals Industry Rankings, Johnson ranked 1,529th overall and was 28th in the state of Michigan.

Tracking Scout Team Award Winners:

Payton Stewar
Michigan State offensive lineman Caleb Carter, right, and Payton Stewart work out during football practice on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Week 1 vs. Western Michigan: WR Shawn Foster, DB Dorian Davis, DE Cal Thrush, DE Tyler Gillison

Week 2 vs. Boston College: TE Charlie Baker, OL Payton Stewart, DB Keshawn Williams, DB Deuce Edwards, DL Mikeshun Beeler

Week 3 vs. Youngstown State: WR Bryson Williams, WR Atticus Carridine, LB Chris Piwowarczyk, DB Dorian Davis, DB Evan Young, OL Antonio Johnson

Jonathan Smit
Michigan State's head coach Jonathan Smith look on against Western Michigan during the second quarter on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

