Smith Announces MSU's Scout Team Players of Week 1
Michigan State is ready for its first game against Western Michigan following its first game week of practice.
On Wednesday, coach Jonathan Smith revealed the team's Scout Team Players of the Week for Week 1, announcing the honorees to both the team and on X, formerly known as Twitter. The acknowledgement recognizes the players who gave all three units an excellent look all week, serving as vital contributors behind the scenes.
Here's Michigan State's Week 1 Scout Team Players of the Week:
Dorian Davis, Redshirt Junior DB
Davis is entering his third season with the Spartans. He played five games last season, with all of his reps coming on special teams.
Cal Thrush, Freshman DL
Thrush was a three-star prospect from Ohio. Smith had mentioned his name in fall camp while discussing some his freshmen who had been standing out.
"I mentioned Derrick Simmons before, Derrick is going to be really good," he said. "Cal (Thrush), the physical brand of ball, we like his future over the next couple of years."
Shawn Foster, Redshirt Sophomore RB
Foster started his collegiate career at Hope College before coming to Michigan State last offseason. He redshirted last season and did not appear in a game.
Drew Nichols, Freshman OL
Nichols was a three-star prospect from California who could be a key piece for the Spartans' offensive line down the road.
Tyler Gillison, Redshirt Junior EDGE (Special Teams)
Gillison is entering his second season with the program after transferring over from Cincinnati last offseason. He was honored for his role as a special teams scout player, but Gillison is a valuable piece in the rush ends room as well.
"Gilly's a little bit of your multi-purpose tool," rush ends coach Chad Wilt said during fall camp. "Has a little bit of physicality, has a little bit of power to him, but has a little bit of speed, quickness, agility to him, too.
"So, he's kind of just that Leatherman tool you can pull out of your pocket ... that just has a little saw, and has a little knife, has a little screwdriver. Kind of a jack of all trades, do a little bit of everything."
