Stock Up Report for MSU Ahead of USC Showdown
The Michigan State Spartans are preparing for a West Coast showdown with the USC Trojans this Saturday.
This is the first time the two teams have faced each other in 35 years. MSU and USC are tied in their all-time series, 4-4.
Spartan fans will want to get a nap in and drink a few energy drinks for this 11 PM Eastern time kickoff. This is MSU’s latest kickoff since it traveled to Tempe to take on Arizona State.
MSU has struggled on the West Coast in recent years, and Jonathan Smith hopes to rectify some of the Spartans’ misfortunes.
The Spartans are 3-0 after a victory over Youngstown State last weekend, but the team did not take care of business against the FCS opponent and lost several players to injuries.
With some Spartans expected to miss time, others will step up in their place. Others have grown into roles and will be major contributors moving forward.
Which MSU players have increased their stock? Let’s break down our weekly stock report.
Wide receiver Rodney Bullard
The Valdosta State transfer scored his first Spartan touchdown against the Penguins with an impressive move on an end-around.
Bullard is a speedy, explosive player whom the offensive staff wants to involve in the offense more. He has only one catch for 17 yards and two carries for six yards and a touchdown.
With Nick Marsh’s injury uncertainty, it is next man up in the wide receiver room. Bullard will take on a more important role if Marsh cannot go, so expect him to see more action.
Safety Nikai Martinez
Now healthy, Martinez will play an important role against arguably the best offense in college football.
Martinez missed the first two games of the Spartans’ season but returned to the field last weekend against the Penguins. He made two tackles.
The Spartans need all the help they can get against Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane, and fans should feel better about Martinez being back out there this Saturday.
Running back Brandon Tullis
Makhi Frazier left last week’s game with an injury, and his status is uncertain for Saturday night.
Tullis is capable of stepping in for Frazier, as the staff made an effort to get him carries. He has 18 carries for 112 yards and two touchdowns through three games this season.
If Frazier cannot go, expect a heavy dose of Tullis against the Trojans. He will have to improve in pass protection, though.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on which players improved their stock when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.