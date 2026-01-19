MSU Adds Big Ten Long Snapper to Transfer Portal Class

Michigan State football has picked up another long snapper.

Oregon long snapper transfer Nick Duzansky has committed to MSU. He announced his decision on social media Sunday night and will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

This is the second long snapper the Spartans and special teams coordinator LeVar Woods have added to the 2026 roster in a matter of days. Michigan State landed high school prospect Trey Serauskis , ranked second at his position on the 247Sports Composite, on Friday.

Duzansky will bring some collegiate experience with him and knowledge of how a successful college football program operates from his time with the Ducks. He appeared in eight total games across his three seasons in Eugene, making three appearances during the 2025 season.

More on Duzansky, LS Situation at MSU

Oct 21, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks long snapper Nick Duzansky (96) during pregame against the Washington State Cougars at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Another fun fact about Duzansky is that he attended St. Francis High School in Wheaton, Ill. That's the same place that starting quarterback Alessio Milivojevic and incoming freshman wide receiver Zachary Washington attended high school. His brother, Tyler, was also the starting long snapper at Penn State and was one of three finalists for this season's Mannelly Award, which goes to the nation's best long snapper.

Long snapper is not a position exactly viewed with the utmost importance, but it's still a necessary building block that ensures disaster doesn't strike. Get a bad long snapper, and a high snap may result in a missed field goal, or a snap may fly over a punter's head. Teams cannot afford to cut corners there, which is why Michigan State is using two roster spots on it.

It's a spot that has been in flux for the Spartans recently. Two different long snappers for MSU who have starting experience transferred out this offseason. This year's starter, Jack Wills, seemed to do just fine as a true freshman, but decided to hit the portal and ended up landing at conference rival Nebraska. Kaden Schickel, who started in 2024 before suffering a serious knee injury, also entered the portal and landed at Vanderbilt, one of college football's up-and-coming programs.

Overall, this now marks 28 incoming transfers for Michigan State this offseason. MSU's other special teams adds include Iowa punter transfer Rhys Dakin and Charlotte kicker transfer Liam Boyd . The transfer portal is now closed, but that only means players can no longer enter the portal, not that they cannot commit anywhere. A few more very well could trickle in during the coming days.

Oregon punter Ross James and long snapper Nick Duzansky jog to a drill during spring camp for the Oregon Ducks Thursday, March 14, 2024. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

