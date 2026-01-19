MSU Football Adds Kicker with Big Leg to 2026 Class

Michigan State football has added another kicker to its 2026 roster.

The Spartans landed the commitment of 2026 high school prospect Stephen Gonzales, who announced his decision on Sunday night. Gonzales is from Monroe, N.C., and is ranked by Kohl's Kicking as the fourth-best kicker in his class.

Gonzales' commitment now gets two different kickers on MSU's roster for this coming season. Michigan State also added Charlotte transfer Liam Boyd from the transfer portal. The Spartans did lose 2025 starter Martin Connington, as he transferred to Kansas. Spartans Illustrated also reported that backup Tarik Ahmetbasic is in the transfer portal as well.

What stands out about Gonzales is his leg and ability to make long field goals already. He's already hit a 57-yarder during game action as a high schooler. For the record, there have only been five field goals made from 57+ in MSU's entire program history, and only one since the 1990s. Given that Boyd's career-long in college is only 42 yards, Gonzales immediately being the Spartans' long-range specialist wouldn't be stunning.

MSU's New Special Teamers

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

New Michigan State special teams coordinator LeVar Woods arrived from his very long stint at Iowa and has quickly changed the makeup of the Spartans' special teams units. MSU's special teams units have underperformed lately, which is partially why Pat Fitzgerald likely went out and got Woods, who is maybe the best STC in college football. Woods also received the "Assistant Head Coach" label and has an average salary of $1.2 million over the next three years.

There is much more to special teams than just going out and obtaining good specialists, but Woods has still done a solid job of filling in those spots and encouraging healthy competition. He added Boyd from the transfer portal at kicker, brought Iowa punter transfer Rhys Dakin with him to East Lansing, and also brought in Oregon long snapper transfer Nick Duzansky on Sunday as well.

Work has been done on the high school recruiting trail beyond Gonzales. Woods and Michigan State landed 2026 long snapper Trey Serauskis, the No. 2 player at his position on the 247Sports Composite, on Friday.

Woods has also taken a good look at the return game. Nebraska transfer Kenneth Williams , a kick return specialist, committed to the Spartans on Saturday. Williams averaged more than 30 yards per return this past season, scoring one touchdown and becoming an All-Big Ten Second-Team honoree by the media.

Iowa football’s special teams coordinator LeVar Woods speaks to the media Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024 in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

