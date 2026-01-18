All-Big Ten Kick Returner in Transfer Portal Commits to MSU

Michigan State's kick return unit just got a whole lot better.

The Spartans have landed the commitment of Nebraska transfer Kenneth Williams , who announced his decision on social media Saturday. He was a kick return specialist for the Cornhuskers who averaged 32.9 yards per return this past season, which included one touchdown. Williams received All-Big Ten Second-Team honors from the media and Third-Team honors from the coaches. He visited East Lansing this past Sunday and has two years of eligibility remaining.

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Adding Williams puts another great athlete as a kick return man for MSU. He'll replace Alante Brown as the Spartans' main kick returner. Brown actually entered the portal on Wednesday, even though it seemed like he was done with college football. He chose to get the medical redshirt for 2025 instead (after only playing in three games) and will get a seventh year somewhere else. Just like Williams now is doing, Brown transferred to Michigan State from Nebraska.

Landing Williams, a Detroit native, is also a victory for new Michigan State special teams coordinator LeVar Woods . Previously considered one of the best there is at Iowa, MSU and Pat Fitzgerald coaxed him away from his alma mater with the additional title of assistant head coach and an average salary of $1.2 million over three years, making him one of the highest-paid special teams coaches in college football.

More on Williams, Fit at MSU

Aug 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Kenneth Williams (25) is tackled by Cincinnati Bearcats defenders during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

When Michigan State did not have Brown back there in 2025, which was most of the time, there was never much of a spark there whenever MSU ran a kick back. The Spartans would usually put running back Elijah Tau-Tolliver back there, alongside wide receiver Chrishon McCray . Those two combined for eight returns, totaling just 109 yards, or just 13.6 yards per return.

Williams also just adds a little bit more depth to the Spartans' offense. Offensive snaps for him are quite rare --- he only received nine last season --- but Williams still had five carries for 22 yards and one reception for 20 in 2025. Nebraska listed him as a running back, which is already perhaps the deepest position on Michigan State's roster at the moment.

Another fun, little quirk is that Williams and Woods will now go from being rivals to being on the same team. Nebraska-Iowa has been a rivalry good enough to traditionally play on the final week of the regular season, and Woods certainly got to watch a lot of Williams' tape while trying to figure out how to stop him.

It must be difficult enough that Woods took a liking to him in the portal, now in East Lansing.

Michigan State Spartans head coach Pat Fitzgerald addresses fans during a men's basketball game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Breslin Center. Fitzgerald had been formally introduced earlier that day. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

