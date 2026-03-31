MSU's Fitzgerald Updates Team's Status, Scrimmage Possibilities

EAST LANSING, Mich. --- Spring ball is already pretty much halfway over already.

Michigan State football just held its seventh practice out of 15 on Tuesday morning. The Spartans will continue to practice every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday up until the team's " Spring Showcase " in Spartan Stadium on April 18.

Michigan State's head coach Pat Fitzgerald instructs players during spring football practice on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Collectively as a group, I've been pleased," MSU head coach Pat Fitzgerald said after practice. "Obviously, a lot of the little things and details, we have a long way to go. But heavy, heavy install right now with scheme, heavy install with fundamental and technique, and then coming together collectively in all three phases.

"So it's a heavy, heavy work in progress, but the guys are putting that work in, which I'm appreciative for. I can't believe it's already air-quote 'halfway' through."

Scrimmage Situation

Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald speaks following a spring practice at the Skandalaris Football Center on Tuesday, March 31, 2026. | Jacob Cotsonika, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Michigan State is hoping to maybe get at least one scrimmage in, but there are going to be some difficulties to make that happen. Fitzgerald says the team is dealing with some injury issues on the offensive line, which might make things difficult. If there is a scrimmage, it will likely be pretty controlled.

"Well, I hope to be able to scrimmage, you know, probably the second to last week in the last week of spring ball," he said. "But that'll all be dictated based on the health, primarily right now, of our o-line. I think we've got seven or eight guys that are full, and then the rest of the guys are limited in some aspects."

Michigan State Spartans head football coach Pat Fitzgerald points while introducing himself to the crowd at a men's basketball game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. Fitzgerald was officially hired by MSU on Monday. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Being able to compete and get some more live reps will be great, but the main thing Fitzgerald is still emphasizing is install. There is an entirely new offense to learn with coordinator Nick Sheridan at the helm, and plenty of newcomers are learning defensive coordinator Joe Rossi's system on the other side of the ball.

Keeping those guys fresh, obviously, is important. Fitzgerald, Sheridan, and offensive line coach Nick Tabacca are still finding ways to keep those who are dealing with more minor injuries involved, though.

"We've got our own linemen out in 7-on-7, getting a pass set on air, bending their knees, doing some things because they can do drills on air," Fitzgerald said. "So just getting them involved, getting them engaged, putting pads on, and putting a helmet on.

"You don't want them to ever feel like they're not important, they're out of sight, or they're out of mind. It's the other way around. They're critically important. Not only for our team, but in the long run to get back and create competitive depth."