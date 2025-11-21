Michigan State Reveals Uniform Combo for Iowa Game

Spartan Nation

Jacob Cotsonika

Michigan State running back Elijah Tau-Tolliver (4) tries to break out of a tackle from Michigan Wolverines linebacker Ernest Hausmann (15) during a game on Oct. 25, 2025.
Michigan State running back Elijah Tau-Tolliver (4) tries to break out of a tackle from Michigan Wolverines linebacker Ernest Hausmann (15) during a game on Oct. 25, 2025. / Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI
In this story:

Michigan State has revealed its uniform combination it will be wearing for Saturday's upcoming game against Iowa.

The team posted a video on social media on Thursday evening to make the announcement. Running back Elijah Tau-Tolliver was featured in the clip and was wearing a green helmet, a white jersey, and green pants.

Michigan State Uniform Tracker

Alessio Milivojevic
Michigan State quarterback Alessio Milivojevic awaits a snap during a game against Penn State on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. / Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

All helmets include the traditional green/white Spartan helmet logo, unless noted otherwise.

Western Michigan: white helmets, green jerseys, white pants (W/G/W)

Boston College: white helmets (black logo/stripe), black jerseys, white pants (W/B/W)

Youngstown State: green helmets, green jerseys, green pants (G/G/G)

@ USC: green helmets, white jerseys, white pants (G/W/W)

@ Nebraska: green helmets, white jerseys, green pants (G/W/G)

Martin Connington
Michigan State Spartans kicker Martin Connington (29) attempts a kick during a game against the UCLA Bruins on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. / Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

UCLA: white helmets, green jerseys, white pants (W/G/W)

@ Indiana: white helmets (Gruff logo), white jerseys, green pants (W/W/G)

Michigan: green helmets (green logo), green jerseys, green pants (G/G/G)

@ Minnesota: white helmets, white jerseys, white pants (W/W/W)

Penn State: green helmets (camo stripe), green jerseys, white pants (G/G/W)

@ Iowa: green helmets, white jerseys, green pants (G/W/G)

Quick Look at the Hawkeyes

Kirk Ferent
Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Entering Saturday, the Hawkeyes are 6-4 overall and 4-3 in Big Ten play. All four of Iowa's losses have been against teams ranked no lower than No. 17 at the time. It has a 6-0 record against unranked opponents.

MSU defensive coordinator Joe Rossi, who knows the Hawkeyes very well from his time in East Lansing and at Minnesota, said that Iowa plays complementary football as good as anybody in college football for years. It's never one of the more exciting teams to watch, but the Hawkeyes and head coach Kirk Ferentz are on the verge of their 13th straight winning season.

Iowa's strength, as it has been for years, is defense. Its offense is all the way down at 116th in yardage, but the defense ranks sixth.

Their defense is strong at stopping both the run and the pass, ranking 16th and sixth nationally, respectively.

Several standouts are in the secondary. Cornerback T.J. Hall's eight pass breakups are tied for the most in the Big Ten. Zach Lutmer, another corner, has intercepted two passes and has broken up another four. Safety Xavier Nwankpa is second on the team in tackles (59), has an interception, and two forced fumbles.

Special teams is also a strength of the Hawkeyes, with a kicker, Drew Stevens, who has a season-long of 58 yards, and a kick/punt returner, Kaden Wetjen, who has housed one kickoff and two punts this season.

Jonathan Smith, Kirk Ferent
Michigan State's head coach Jonathan Smith, right, shakes hands with Iowa's head coach Kirk Ferentz after the Spartans win on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

