5 Minnesota Offensive Players MSU Must Contain
Michigan State (3-5 overall, 0-5 Big Ten) has a real opportunity to snap its five-game losing streak against Minnesota (5-3, 3-2).
The Spartans' defense, led by former Golden Gophers DC Joe Rossi, has had its struggles this year, ranking 83rd in total defense and 117th in scoring defense.
Minnesota's offense has not really been any better, though. The Gophers are 96th in scoring and 121st in yardage. They're also coming off a three-point dud against Iowa last Saturday. The offensive coordinator is Greg Harbaugh Jr. (no relation to Jim Harbaugh).
Still, there are some guys that MSU must be ready for. Here are five of them:
QB Drake Lindsey
The starting quarterback for Minnesota is Drake Lindsey, who is just a redshirt freshman.
Like many young quarterbacks, Lindsey has gone through growing pains, but has also had flashes of brilliance. The bad end of the spectrum was during the Gophers' last game against Iowa, where he threw three interceptions and only 109 yards.
His good side was against Rutgers back on Sept. 27, where he had 324 yards and three touchdowns. Lindsey was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week after that performance.
During Big Ten play, Lindsey has thrown six touchdowns to four picks while averaging 182.4 yards per game.
RB Darius Taylor
One big storyline this week is the status of running back Darius Taylor. He only received one carry during Minnesota's last game, and head coach P.J. Fleck said there was "no update" on him on Monday.
Across Taylor's career, he averages 113.1 scrimmage yards per game. If he were not able to go against MSU, that would be a massive hit to the Gophers' offense.
RB Fame Ijeboi
If Taylor cannot go on Saturday, the bulk of Minnesota's handoffs will go to Fame Ijeboi.
Ijeboi has 276 rushing yards and one touchdown on 4.2 yards per carry this season. He had just 17 yards on nine carries during the Gophers' game against Iowa last week.
WR Lemeke Brockington
The leading receiver for Minnesota this year is fifth-year senior Lemeke Brockington.
He's already surpassed his receiving yardage total from last season. Brockington had 282 yards in 2024 and now has 339 so far this year. On a per-game basis, that's nearly double the production.
WR Javon Tracy
The second-best receiver Minnesota's got is Javon Tracy, a transfer portal pickup by way of Miami (OH). He was actually one player MSU pursued a bit in the portal this offseason after he had 818 yards and seven touchdowns last year.
So far in 2025, Tracy has 20 catches, 272 yards, and two touchdowns. He's averaged 24.4 yards a contest against Big Ten schools.
