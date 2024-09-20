Offensive X Factors for Michigan State vs. Boston College
The Michigan State Spartans are looking to remain undefeated as they travel to Chestnut Hill to take on the Boston College Eagles in what will be their toughest test thus far.
The Spartans will face a tough Boston College defense, which will be the best defense they have faced through their first four games. The Eagles are sound at all three levels, so Jonathan Smith and his squad must be ready.
For that reason, the Spartans’ offense must be up to the task. They have shown flashes of brilliance, but finding consistency and sustaining drives against a talented defense will be paramount to a victory.
With that, let’s identify three crucial players who could make or break the Spartans’ offensive game plan this Saturday.
Running back Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams - The Spartans’ run game absolutely has to get going if they want to have any chance of winning.
The Spartans found success in their first game with Lynch-Adams as the hot hand in the backfield, but since then, Nate Carter has been the more consistent presence.
However, the Spartans have not successfully run the football as a whole. Boston College ranks 27th in the nation in rush defense, easily the best ranking they have faced thus far.
Lynch-Adams must get going if the Spartans want to sustain a ground game against a talented defensive front.
Guard Luke Newman - For some of the same reasons, Newman’s role becomes important.
When the former FCS All-American transferred from Holy Cross, the Spartans expected a lot from him. So far, he has delivered in some areas.
Newman has earned a 66.2 pass-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus, hampered by a poor performance against Maryland. Otherwise, he has been solid in that regard.
Newman has a 68.9 run-blocking grade, but the Spartans have not been able to run the ball between the tackles.
Newman and his offensive line cohorts must open up interior running lanes if the Spartans want to be successful offensively.
Receiver Montorie Foster Jr. - The Spartans hope Jaron Glover can be back for this game, but if he is not 100 percent, Aidan Chiles will look Foster’s way often.
The staff expected Foster to be their top receiving option this season, but he has taken a back seat to Nick Marsh through three games. Foster has been good in his own regard, but Marsh is the top receiving option on offense.
Chiles could look to Foster much more in this game. He will have to deliver as the senior leader he is so the Spartans can pull off a victory.
