Several Offensive Contributors for MSU to Miss Game at Minnesota
Michigan State's offense is going to have to go without several key players during Saturday's game against Minnesota.
With two hours before kickoff, the Spartans and the Golden Gophers released their respective availability reports.
The big news for MSU is that top running back Makhi Frazier, starting left tackle Stanton Ramil, and wide receiver Chrishon McCray are all OUT.
One new addition to the availability report for the Spartans' defense is defensive lineman Ben Roberts, who is also OUT.
For Minnesota, one of the big things to know is that running back Darius Taylor is also OUT. Throughout his career, Taylor has averaged 89.1 rushing yards per game.
The full availability report can be found below:
Makhi Frazier
Frazier's injury comes at a tough time, since he's coming off what is probably his best performance of the year against Michigan. He had a career-high 109 yards on just 14 carries last week against the Wolverines. One rush went for 49 yards.
On the season, Frazier has, by far, been the Spartans' top running back. He has totaled 493 yards and two touchdowns across eight games.
Brandon Tullis has been RB2, and he's only got 37 rushes for 142 yards and three scores.
Quarterback Aidan Chiles is actually MSU's leading rusher in this game now, even though so many yards go away due to sacks. Chiles has a team-high six rushing touchdowns this year and 227 total yards on the ground.
Stanton Ramil
Ramil is also in a tough spot as he made his first appearance in a month against Michigan. He has not played a full game of football since Youngstown State.
With Ramil out, the Spartans will have to move the tackles around again. Michigan State tried a few different combinations while he was out, but during the last full game without him at Indiana, it was Conner Moore at LT and Rustin Young at RT.
Chrishon McCray
McCray has done solidly as the Spartans' third option in the pass game this year. He had played in every game and had totaled 16 catches, 231 yards and one touchdown.
With him being out, expect to see some more snaps for Evan Boyd, Rodney Bullard Jr., and maybe even true freshman Bryson Williams, who is basically a hybrid RB/WR.
McCray is also one of the team's kick returners, so that might affect the plan for the Spartans on special teams.
