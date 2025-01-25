REPORT: 'Best Landing Spot' for MSU Legend
Former Michigan State Spartan and current quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons, Kirk Cousins, is in an interesting position going into the 2025 season. Having been benched late into the season after disappointing performances, Cousins will likely be wearing new threads in 2025.
After signing a four-year deal with the Falcons, the franchise made the decision to put that investment to the side, literally, as it was reported that Atlanta plans to part ways with the veteran this offseason.
While Cousins first season with Atlanta did not go according to plan, the franchise still has hope that he will resort back to his old ways.
In a recent article by Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox, Knox listed the "best and worst landing spots for potential QBs changing teams in 2025." He listed the Cleveland Browns as the "best landing spot" for Cousins.
Knox wrote the following:
"To get anything of value for the 36-year-old, the Falcons might have to agree to pay most of the $65 million in dead money remaining on his deal, along with a chunk of his $27.5 million base salary. If that happens and Cousins becomes a true financial bargain, the Browns would make a lot of sense for him.
"Cleveland appears poised to move on from Deshaun Watson, who may be under contract in 2025 but recently suffered a second Achilles rupture. The Browns are projected to be $27.5 million over the cap and will need to go the budget route at quarterback. They could also provide Cousins with a solid schematic fit.
"Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski coached Cousins for two years with the Minnesota Vikings. He was the offensive coordinator when Cousins made the Pro Bowl in 2019. Cleveland may target a quarterback with the second overall pick in the draft, but Cousins would be an ideal bridge option if he doesn't cost much financially
"A return to Minnesota could also make sense for Cousins, though it feels less likely after Minnesota turned the page on him last offseason."
The clock is ticking for Cousins, who comes off his 13th season in the league. Whatever is in store for him in the 2025 season could dictate how he finishes his career.
