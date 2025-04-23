Best Road Games for UCLA Fans in 2025
As the UCLA Bruins embark on their second year in the Big Ten, their fans have the opportunity for some exciting matchups on the road. Here are the top UCLA away games that fans should consider travelling to:
UCLA at UNLV - Sept. 6
A short trip to Vegas, that by itself is reason to make the trip. Fans will get to experience Allegiant Stadium, home to the Las Vegas Raiders, and enjoy a non-conference game that should be dominated by the Bruins.
Fans that are looking for the excitement of Las Vegas combined with the UCLA Bruins should seriously consider making the trip.
UCLA at Michigan State - Oct. 11
This game gives fans the chance to visit the iconic Spartan Stadium in East Lansing and an incredible Big Ten atmosphere. These teams are in similar situations: second-year head coaches hoping for big strides in 2025, and the quest to rebound from disappointing inaugural Big Ten seasons. Two programs with rich history and tradition, this should make for an epic clash for the Bruin fans who make the trip.
UCLA at Ohio State - Nov. 15
The Bruins get the opportunity to face the defending national champs. A chance to go into The Horseshoe and experience one of college football's most legendary venues. The Bruins have a chance to shock the world and see how they stack up against college football's elite.
This is an incredible trip for die-hard Bruin fans, as it's not every week your team faces the best of the best. Keep in mind, the Bruins may be in for a long night against the Buckeyes, but even so, the experience will be unforgettable.
You can be sure this will be a game new UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava will have marked on his calendar, as his final season with Tennessee ended at the hands of the Buckeyes in the first round of last year's College Football Playoff.
UCLA at USC - Nov. 29, 2025
The final game of the regular season, a classic cross-town rivalry, likely to have huge postseason implications. Absolute cinema. This is a must-attend for any UCLA Bruin fan.
Hoping to avenge last season's loss against the Trojans, UCLA will play in the Coliseum this year. Any fan who even remotely likes college football should try to be in attendance for this one.
Each of these games provides fans a unique experience to watch UCLA as they journey through the Big Ten.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.