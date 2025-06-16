Breaking Down MSU's QB Room
The Michigan State Spartans are obviously going to start junior Aidan Chiles at quarterback, but there are three other quarterbacks that are going to back him up this upcoming season. With a new quarterbacks coach in Jon Boyer, we will see how the Spartans' quarterback room develops this year.
Here is a full breakdown of the entire Michigan State Spartans quarterback room for the 2025 season.
No. 1: Aidan Chiles (JR)
Chiles is the shoo-in selection to be the starter this season. After an underwhelming sophomore season, leading the Spartans to a second-straight 5-7 season with just two conference wins. He produced 2,415 passing yards with 13 touchdowns, 11 interceptions, and was sacked 30 times.
The Spartans are putting their confidence in Chiles for another year and hoping that the experience and knowledge that he gained in his first year as a starter are going to pay off for a bounce-back 2025 season. The first few weeks will tell if he has taken that next step or his production has plateaued.
No. 2: Alessio Milivojevic (RS-FR)
Milivojevic is the first line of defense if Chiles either becomes injured or plays so poorly that the coaching staff has to go in another direction. The Naperville, Illinois native redshirt this past season, but did get his first taste of what Big Ten football is all about.
He came in for just two snaps in Michigan State's final offensive possession of their season. He threw just one pass, and it was intercepted by the Scarlet Knights. Based on his first experience with Michigan State, the only possible way is up and Milivojevic could see some playing time in 2025 as well.
No. 3: Ryland Jessee (RS-FR)
Jessee followed suit with Milivojevic, as the two freshman quarterbacks that decided to redshirt. He, on the other hand, did not see any playing time last year and was able to soak up knowledge from the sidelines.
No. 4: Leo Hannan (FR)
Hannan is the only first-year quarterback on the roster this season as the Spartans did not sign any other quarterbacks in the 2025 class. The former three-star recruit out of Anaheim, California, is going to learn a ton in his first collegiate season. There is a strong chance he redshirts as well.
Ensure that you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our lively community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.