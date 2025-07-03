MSU's Chiles Could Have War Chest of WR Talent in 2026
Michigan State junior quarterback Aidan Chiles will have a strong receiving corps for this upcoming season, but what awaits him in 2026 should have fans quite eager. After some impressive recruiting over the past few months, the Spartans have loaded a war chest of pass-catching talent.
The 2025 season should be a stepping stone for Chiles and his receiving unit as the offense looks to collect a much more productive and successful season. If that were to occur, it would lead him and the program into an even stronger breakout season in the fall of 2026, should he still be in East Lansing at that time.
For next year's recruiting class, the Spartans have already secured commitments from a trio of three-star wide receivers. Zachary Washington out of Illinois, Tyren Wortham of Sarasota, Florida and in-state prospect Samson Gash from Novi will all be joining the Spartans' budding offense.
There is a strong chance that Chiles returns for his senior year in 2026, alongside the program's current No. 1 receiver in sophomore Nick Marsh. The duo would lead the charge as all three freshmen will have a veteran presence to guide them at both positions.
The Spartans are taking opposite approaches to the next two seasons. They have brought on a pair of veteran transfer wideouts in Middle Tennessee State senior Omari Kelly and Kent State junior Chrishon McCray.
The 2026 season should be full of first-year talent on the outside, hopefully learning alongside Marsh and McCray. This group could be very special next season, especially if the young studs find early success.
One of the biggest pieces to Michigan State's success over the past two decades or so has come through the air. Former Spartan legends Drew Stanton, Kirk Cousins, Connor Cook and others have thrived in their Spartan careers by passing the football. MSU has a soft spot for pocket passing gunslingers.
Chiles fits that mold despite being able to work outside the pocket and create plays with his feet. He must trust his arm and young core that he will have around him to make this a productive season that puts the Green and White back in the conversation for a Big Ten title in the coming years.
