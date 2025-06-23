REPORT: 'Bold Prediction' Given for MSU Legend Kirk Cousins
The everlasting quarterback drama with former Michigan State quarterback Kirk Cousins has lingered for months and there have been several theories on what his future holds. One NFL writer has predicted that Cousins will be a starting quarterback but not with his current team.
NFL.com senior writer Jeffri Chadiha released his "Way-too-early bold predictions for 2025 NFL season," and his final prediction was that the former Spartan gunslinger is going to find a new team to start for after recent news broke that he is the likely backup for the Atlanta Falcons this year.
"It's so difficult to navigate an NFL season, and it's a safe bet that some hopeful team eventually will need quarterback help because of injury," Chadiha wrote. "Prescott was one of four different signal-callers who didn't finish last season because of injury. Two years ago, the Browns started five quarterbacks, while the Vikings and Jets each started four. It's a fact of life: Quarterbacks go down in this league.
"... It didn't work out in Atlanta -- the Falcons gave him $100 million in guaranteed money as a free agent last offseason and then gave his job to rookie Michael Penix Jr. for the final three games. But the franchise didn't deal Cousins over the past few months. That leaves him trying to play the good soldier as a backup until a viable opportunity arises. If history tells us anything, some team will come calling for him sooner or later."
Yes, Cousins did produce his worst professional season in 2024, throwing 16 interceptions in 14 games, but players with severely lower accolades and talent have been starters in sticky situations. Injuries can turn a quarterback room into a revolving door which could give Cousins an opportunity.
At this stage, it all depends on what team suffers that injury and is in a bind. It would more than likely be a team that is having success with a shot at the playoffs, loses their starter midway through the year, and Cousins becomes the replacement to lead them to a deep run in the playoffs.
Most struggling teams would likely inject their younger, less experienced guys make the starts in a similar situation. Cousins brings value as a four-time Pro-Bowl selection and a 13-year veteran. Many other quarterbacks have had bigger resurgences than what Cousins would do this year.
