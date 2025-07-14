Incoming Transfer Receiver to Make Aidan Chiles' Life Easier
What was once a weakness is now a strength.
The presence of transfer wide receiver Omari Kelly has the potential to be a high-impact player for the Michigan State Spartans.
MSU quarterback Aidan Chiles didn’t have the plethora of targets he does now. He relied heavily on then-freshman receiver Nick Marsh, tight end Jack Velling and former Spartan wideout Montorie Foster Jr. But it was Marsh who led the team in receiving yards, an impressive feat for a freshman, especially when catching passes from a first-time starter in Chiles.
Overall, the receiver depth for the Spartans last season was unimpressive. Aziah Johnson didn’t take the leap many expected, and Jaron Glover regressed rather than improving.
So coach Jonathan Smith decided it was time for a refresh. Johnson transferred to North Carolina to play under Bill Belichick, and Glover landed at Mississippi State.
In place of the two underperforming receivers and the NFL-bound Foster, Smith brought in Kelly from Middle Tennessee State and Chrishon McCray from Kent State, both top performers for their respective programs.
Prior to his time at MTSU, Kelly spent two seasons with Auburn with little to show for it. He was buried on the depth chart, mostly playing special teams. But when he was targeted, he made it count — catching five passes for 101 yards, good for 20.2 yards per catch.
It’s a small sample size, but the flashes were there. Still, with no path forward and 19 total games played (12 as a freshman, seven as a sophomore), he lost his redshirt eligibility. Transferring was the only option.
In Murfreesboro, Kelly finally had the chance to show what he could do and he made it count.
With the Blue Raiders, Kelly tied for the team lead in receptions (53) and finished second in receiving yards by just two yards (869). His 16.4 yards per catch also tied for the team lead with tight end Holden Willis.
Not only that, but Kelly's addition adds to MSU's return game, a need once Foster graduated. Last season, he averaged 10.4 yards per punt return.
Now, after proving himself, he enters the Big Ten with hopes of helping revitalize Michigan State’s offense.
More likely than not, he’ll take a backseat to Marsh, but as the number two receiver, he’ll be just fine.
Chiles needed more weapons. And now that opportunity came knocking, Omari Kelly might just be the guy to make his life a whole lot easier.
Stay up to date on all your Omari Kelly news when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and feel free to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Be sure to also like and share our content when you follow us on X @MSUSpartansOnSI.