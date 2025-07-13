MSU's Chiles Enters Most Pivotal Season of Career
Progression isn’t a guarantee, and given Michigan State’s record last season, a bright light is going to be hovering over Spartan Stadium for the 2025 season.
The main key to the turnaround lands under center, where quarterback Aidan Chiles enters the most important season of his career.
Chiles took over as the starter during his sophomore year in East Lansing, after transferring from Oregon State, where he spent his freshman season as a backup.
And he didn’t look out of place at all.
The biggest knock on his game early was his ability to prevent turnovers. But to his credit, he tightened that up the moment he got more comfortable in Jonathan Smith’s offense.
It was his first season leading a team, but even in limited action at Oregon State, Chiles looked like the exemplary four-star quarterback he had been rated as a prospect.
So when the opportunity arose, he followed Smith to East Lansing, and with his dual-threat ability, he instantly became one of the most intriguing quarterbacks in the Big Ten.
Chiles immediately stepped into the spotlight on a team desperate for a leader. And even for someone with his talent, the mental adjustment took time.
Playing in a power conference with real expectations can wear on you, and it did.
In his first five games as the starter, Chiles threw eight interceptions and just five passing touchdowns.
But then, the game began to slow down, and the tougher the competition got, the better he played.
After Week 5, Michigan State faced a gauntlet: Oregon, Iowa, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Purdue and Rutgers.
Three of those teams made the College Football Playoff, and Iowa is one of the most punishing defenses in the country. Yet in that seven-game stretch, Chiles threw for 1,357 yards, eight touchdowns, and just three interceptions, two of which came in the same game. He also completed 62% of his passes over that span.
It was a strong finish to what began as a turbulent season, and the signs of growth were undeniable.
Naturally, that late-year surge is fueling optimism in East Lansing. And with returning weapons like Nick Marsh and Jack Velling, plus quality targets in Omari Kelly and Chrishon McCray, Chiles will have every opportunity to build off that momentum and help boost his NFL Draft stock along the way.
Talent's never been the question. But if Michigan State is going to take the next step, Chiles has to come out firing, not just finish strong.
