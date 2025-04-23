Alex VanSumeren Talks Brother, Fellow Spartan Winning Super Bowl
Former Michigan State linebacker Ben VanSumeren joined the list of Spartans to have won a Super Bowl this past February when he and the Philadelphia Eagles bested the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.
For younger brother Alex VanSumeren, who is currently heading into his fourth season on the Spartans' roster, it was the moment of a lifetime.
"Man, it was great. It was really special," Alex said. "I didn't know how special it would be, but to be able to be on the field with Ben after, and my parents were there, it was a feeling I will never forget. Now, I'm trying to go get that. I'm trying to go get myself one, but we got to take it one day at a time."
Alex was a key member of Michigan State's defensive line last season, having started every game for the Green and White. He logged 16 tackles, 2.5 for loss and 1.5 sacks.
That followed what was an unfortunate year for Alex, who missed the entire 2023 campaign with a lower-body injury.
He played in just four games for the Spartans the year prior, his first with the program.
Ben was with the program for two years, lettering in both, after transferring over from Michigan, where he spent three seasons. He would record 93 tackles, four for a loss, 2.0 sacks and two passes defensed as a Spartan.
Ben comes off his second NFL season. He appeared in 11 games for the Eagles last season, making one start, before being placed on IR in November. He saw 22 offensive snaps as a fullback and 213 special teams snaps.
The soon-to-be 25-year-old signed a one-year extension with Philadelphia last month. He signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2023. He would see 50 snaps on defense and 180 on special teams in his rookie season.
More work is to be done for Alex before he reaches the level of success his brother has, and that will start this next season when he and the Spartans look to improve upon an underwhelming first season under Jonathan Smith.
