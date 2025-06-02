MSU Football to Hire New Director of Player Personnel
The Michigan State Spartans are making another splash as Antwon Murray is set to be hired as the football program's next executive director of player personnel, per Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports/247Sports.
This will be a strong hire for the Spartans, as Murray has immense experience at all levels.
This news comes on the same day that the Spartans officially announced that they have hired former Georgia Tech athletic director J Batt to lead the athletic department going forward. The Spartans are making moves and heading in the right direction for the future.
Murray is a former defensive back at Boise State (2007-2011), beginning his collegiate coaching career in 2013 as the director of player personnel for Arkansas State. His job mostly entailed managing and scheduling on-campus recruiting visits and assuming the team role of academic liaison.
Murray then returned to the Boise State program in an assistant personnel role, becoming a big part of the team's recruiting actions. He is going to be doing much more of the same, but on a larger scale, when he joins the program.
Murray then took his talents to the NFL in 2016, becoming a scouting assistant and National Football Scouting (NFS) representative for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After a decade at the pro level, Murray assumes a much larger role with MSU and is going to be the recruiting lifeline of the future.
Despite having some incredible success over the past few weeks in regards to recruiting, Murray might be able to elevate it even higher. The Spartans are not the same recruiting powerhouse that they were 10 years ago, but Murray will be tasked with elevating them back to that prestigious level.
The former pro scout is going to be an elite judge of talent, and his evaluations will hold an immense amount of weight. This means that Michigan State will have better chances to land some of the top four and five-star recruits, especially with how Murray will market the Spartan program to potential recruits.
With the front office of Spartan athletics changing drastically in the past few days, expect the Spartans to make more impressive hires that will not only help out the football program, but all the others across campus. Murray is just the start to the rejuvenation of Spartan athletics.
