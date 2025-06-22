MSU's Best All-Big Ten Candidates
The Michigan State Spartans are looking for a bounce-back season after missing a bowl game for the third consecutive season.
Several factors have contributed to the Spartans’ struggles on the football field, but one major factor is the team’s lack of all-conference talent.
Last season, MSU’s only All-Big Ten selections were punter Ryan Eckley, who earned second-team honors from coaches and third-team honors from the media, and kicker Jonathan Kim, who earned second-team honors.
No players on either side of the ball made any of the three teams, which should change if MSU wants to be a more competitive team in the Big Ten this season.
Jonathan Smith and his staff brought in talent this offseason, looking to turn things around.
Let’s break down the three likeliest candidates to earn All-Big Ten honors in 2025.
Wide receiver Nick Marsh - The Spartans’ star receiver has a chance to be one of the best wide receivers in the conference.
Totaling 649 receiving yards (fourth among FBS freshmen) and three touchdowns, Marsh was the lone bright spot on a dim offense last season. With another year of growth and comfort in the offensive system, we could see a whole different version of Marsh.
Jeremiah Smith is essentially a lock for the first team, but Marsh could slide into the second or third team with a big-time season. He will face tough competition from players like Washington’s Denzel Boston, USC’s Makai Lemon, and Ohio State’s Carnell Tate.
Safety Malik Spencer - Many are hoping Spencer puts it all together in his senior season.
After an impressive 2023 season that sparked whispers in NFL circles about him, Spencer regressed in 2024. He totaled 44 tackles, a forced fumble, and an interception.
Spencer will be one of the team’s defensive leaders next season, so he must step up his play. By doing so, he could land on one of the all-conference teams.
Offensive lineman Conner Moore - A former first-team All-Big Sky member, Moore could earn another all-conference honor with a new conference.
Moore was one of the top offensive linemen in the FCS last season, earning second-team All-American honors as well. He will take over at right tackle for the Spartans, looking to help upgrade the offensive line.
Moore has a clear shot to be an all-conference player, as several of the Big Ten’s best tackles are now gone. Could he earn one of the spots?
