Is the Big Ten Schedule Structure Good for Michigan State?
In the wake of the massive conference realignments that brough 4 new schools into the Big10 conference last season, the Big Ten has changed its scheduling system. Since 2011, the Big10 has had two divisions, named the East and West. For the 2024 season, they did away with the divisions.
The new model is called the Flex Protect Plus, and in one season it already had a huge impact on Michigan State. Teams play 9 conference games, with some teams that they will play every year, like Michigan State vs Michigan, and some that will rotate. Before this change, Michigan State was in the East division, which was famously much tougher than the west. It meant that every year, they would play Ohio State, Penn State, and Michigan, no matter what.
With this new model, the difficulty of each teams schedule should vary each year. For example, last season, in the first year of this new model, Michigan State drew the short end of the stick. They had to play Ohio State, Oregon, Indiana, and Illinois, who all won at least 10 games last season. For a first year head coach, this was not ideal, and their record showed it.
This season however, they have a much more manageable schedule. Now, don't be mistaken, there is no easy schedule in the Big10. But compared to last year, they have a much better chance of being bowl eligible. As of now, their toughest two opponents for 2025 are Penn State and Indiana., and they avoid the heavyweights of Ohio State and Oregon.
For better or for worse, they are locked into playing Michigan every year, as they have lost the past 3 meetings. But, It is part of their identity at Michigan State, and a matchup that is always extremely intense. A schedule without Michigan would be no schedule at all.
Is making the College Football Playoff easier without divisions? Well, its never easy, but it definitely opens up more of an opportunity. With no divisions, there is less gatekeeping at the top. Instead of needing to win the Big10 East, they can focus on getting 9 or 10 wins and being one of the top 3 or 4 teams in the Big10, which now features 18 schools.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.