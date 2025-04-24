Spartans Eyeing Transfer TE From Rice
The Michigan State Spartans are one of the several schools that are eyeing Rice Owls senior transfer tight end Boden Groen. After entering the transfer portal last week, Groen is receiving interest from several Power Four schools, seeking to earn his commitment, per Rivals.
The Spartans currently possess a No. 1 tight end in senior Jack Velling, entering his second season in East Lansing, but there is certainly room for Groen to plug into the offense and be productive. AT 6-4, 240 pounds, Groen could certainly become a factor for the Spartans in 2025.
After emerging from Mater Dei High School as a two-star recruit, Groen began his collegiate career in 2021 at Saddleback College, a junior college school in Mission Viejo, California. He caught 14 balls for 152 yards and one touchdown before transferring to Rice in Houston.
Groen played just four games this past season for the Owls, suffering an undisclosed injury following their Week 4 to Army that would sideline him for the remainder of the year. The Santa Ana, California native totaled just 94 yards, catching 12 of the 15 targets he received in those four games.
His best season came in 2023 as a sophomore where Groen posted 39 receptions, 383 yards, and three touchdowns, all career-high's. He is entering the portal with one year of eligibility remaining after playing his first three seasons of Division-I with the Owls.
Other schools vying for Groen's transfer commitment include Duke, Houston, Virginia Tech, Pitt, and many others. It was reported that he recently took a visit to Wisconsin on Wednesday, the only other Big Ten team to enter the fold.
The Spartans tight end room has Velling as the starter, but everyone else on the roster is competing for snaps. Groen could enter that conversation and emerge as a strong second tight end to Velling, hoping to have a breakout year in his final collegiate season.
With Week 1 of the 2025 season just a few short months away, Groen will begin to speed up his recruiting process to find a home before fall camp begins. Expect the Spartans to extend an offer and a possible visit to Groen in the coming weeks.
