Which MSU RB Emerges: Tullis or Frazier?
The Michigan State Spartans are looking for an answer at running back during spring practice.
MSU is looking to replace its top two rushers from last season, Nate Carter and Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams, who are NFL hopefuls. The run game struggled last season, to almost no fault of these two.
No one has emerged as a lead back this offseason, but there are multiple candidates. The Spartans could still add a running back in the spring transfer portal window, but we will focus today on the running backs currently in the room.
Two of the running backs who will have major roles for Jonathan Smith’s offense this season are sophomores Makhi Frazier and Brandon Tullis. Neither saw the field often last season, but both are intriguing options going into 2025.
While Smith likes to use multiple running backs in his offense, one running back may end up out-snapping the other.
Which back will be the team’s leading rusher if one performs better than transfer Elijah Tau-Toliver?
Let’s make the case for both running backs to be the team’s top rusher.
This is not an easy exercise, as Frazier and Tullis both had only seven carries last season, so there is not much to go off of based on their 2024 campaigns.
However, we can base it on previous running backs who have had success under Smith, including another NFL hopeful, Damien Martinez.
Martinez is 6 feet tall and weighs 217 pounds; those measurements are much closer to Frazier's.
NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein describes Martinez’s running style as "tempo-based" and "nimble." That also aligns more with Frazier than Tullis.
However, Tullis has the potential to be a quality back for Smith in his own right. His size and aggressive running style should fit right in against the Big Ten.
Tullis, like Frazier, played his high school ball in Texas, one of the best states in the country for finding football talent. Smith has a plan for Tullis, as he worked his way up the depth chart towards the end of last season.
MSU will continue to monitor Frazier’s and Tullis’ progress as the summer progresses and we get closer to the season. Will we see one emerge as the team’s top running back?
