REPORT: What Sold WR Braylon Collier on Michigan State?
The Michigan State Spartans landed Ohio wide receiver Braylon Collier as part of their 2025 high school recruiting class.
Collier was a standout at Perkins High School, showing off good speed and hands in a talented football state. MSU beat out teams like Iowa and Iowa State to land the three-star in June 2024.
He joins a talented wide receiver room that will likely push him down the depth chart in his freshman season, but Collier should eventually be a plus player for the Spartans as he develops under Courtney Hawkins.
But what sold Collier on MSU? He joined Matt Sheehan of the "Locked on Spartans" podcast to discuss why he chose to wear Green and White.
Collier said Hawkins was a major factor in his recruitment.
“He was straight up with me,” Collier said. “He doesn’t sugarcoat anything. He told me it would be an honor to coach me, and I told him it would be an honor to play under his wing. Really just excited, ready to get after it. We know what we can do as a wide receiver corps with all the new transfers coming in.
"But yeah, the main pitch was really just, ‘Let’s get after it, and let’s get to work.’ There’s always something to improve on. Nothing is ever going to be perfect; never settle, I should say. There’s always something to improve on, no matter what it is. Releases, hand fighting, stuff like that.
"So, there’s always something to get better at, and you just can’t get complacent, because that’s where you start to fall off, and that’s where the big dogs take over and eat here in college.”
Collier fits the mentality of a Spartan Dawg: no flash, all substance. He was focused on improving himself as a football player rather than looking for the biggest payday or the chance to be in the spotlight.
Hawkins has developed receivers into NFL talent, including Jayden Reed, Jalen Nailor, and Keon Coleman. Nick Marsh will soon be on that list, and Collier hopes to be right behind him.
We may not see much of Collier this season, but he will keep his head down and work on his game, even if he is not on the field on Saturdays.
And that will pay off in the long run.
