Evaluating MSU's Offensive Trio
The Michigan State Spartans have reason to be excited about the 2025 season.
Last year, Jonathan Smith’s first season in East Lansing did not go as planned. The team lost four of its last five and missed another bowl game.
However, Smith and his staff worked hard this offseason to improve the roster on both sides of the ball, which should lead to more wins in Smith’s second season.
Fans are excited about the potential of this Spartan offense. MSU added impact players there this offseason, and the growth from returning players should help make it more explosive.
MSU’s top offensive players come in a trio: quarterback Aidan Chiles, wide receiver Nick Marsh and tight end Jack Velling. Smith will rely on these three to put the ball in the end zone much more than they did in 2024.
Chiles is as physically gifted a quarterback as they come. He has a rocket arm, long strides, and is tough to bring down when he scrambles into the open field.
Turning the ball over was Chiles’ biggest Achilles heel last season. He threw 11 interceptions and lost four fumbles.
Chiles cannot turn the ball over as much as he did last season, or else the Spartans will be in massive trouble. He showed flashes of excellent throws and explosive runs; fans will want to see more of that.
Marsh burst onto the scene against Maryland with an eight-catch, 194-yard game with a long touchdown, showing that he will be a force in the Big Ten for the next few years. He and Chiles have built a strong connection that should only grow in 2025.
There is not much Marsh cannot do on the football field. He uses his big 6-foot-3, 201-pound frame to box out defenders in the end zone, but he also has the speed to beat defensive backs downfield.
Marsh is a future NFL receiver, and fans hope he can impact winning in East Lansing before he heads to the pros.
Velling did not have the scoring success last season that he had in 2024, but he was statistically just as impactful as he was in his last season at Oregon State.
He said he felt like he tried to do too much last season, so a simplified approach to the game may lead to a more effective Velling in 2025.
If all three of Chiles, Marsh and Velling reach their ceilings, MSU will be one of the better offenses in the conference. This year should bring about excitement for the Spartans.
