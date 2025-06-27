32 Teams in 32 Days: It’s Time for Packers to Be a Postseason Factor
The Green Bay Packers have been the NFC’s seventh seed in each of the past two years. And in each instance, they’ve played tough before bowing out.
Green Bay comes into the season with a wealth of talent on both sides of the ball, especially on offense. Jordan Love is in his third season as a starter. Josh Jacobs is in his second year with the Packers, having rushed for 1,329 yards and 15 touchdowns in ’24. At receiver, the Packers have many options, including first-round pick Matthew Golden, and veterans Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson, Dontayvion Wicks, and others.
Success won’t be measured by Green Bay’s regular-season record but rather by whether Matt LaFleur’s group can be a factor in the postseason.
What’s at stake this season: Becoming an NFC power
The Packers went to the 2020 NFC championship game behind Aaron Rodgers but have won only a single postseason game in the four years since. LaFleur is one of the league’s best coaches and Love leads a roster worthy of being a contender.
Love, 26, saw his numbers dip in 2024 after throwing for 4,159 yards and 32 touchdowns in ’23, amassing 3,389 yards and 25 scores in 15 starts after injuring his ankle in Week 1. If the Packers are going to threaten in the NFC North, they need Love to play better and improve in the division.
Last season, Green Bay was 10–1 outside the division but went 1–5 inside the NFC North while being swept by the Lions and Vikings. In all four of those games, the Packers fell behind by large margins, putting them in chase mode throughout the second half. For LaFleur and his staff, getting off to significantly better starts will be key for the Packers’ hopes of winning the division for the first time in the Love era.
Biggest question going into training camp: Who becomes the top receiver?
The Packers have enough pass catchers to spread the ball around. But do they have someone capable of beating a top corner in man coverage or winning on a route in a prominent spot?
Reed was the team’s top wideout a year ago, and Golden enters the fray after starring at the University of Texas. LaFleur needs someone to step to the fore and become the top-tier weapon every other NFC North team employs. Without that, Green Bay will always struggle to beat contending teams with its passing game.
Sources are saying: Nate Hobbs, CB
“Nate Hobbs is an absolute dog. Defensive back with great instincts against the pass and not afraid to stick his nose in there against the run.” —AFC edge rusher
Breakout player candidate/X-factor: Rashan Gary, edge
In six seasons, Gary has never reached double-digit sacks and just twice has notched 20-plus quarterback hits. While Gary made his first Pro Bowl last year, his potential remains untapped.
For the Packers to reach their zenith, Gary needs to become an All-Pro candidate, becoming an elite pass rusher instead of merely a good one. If Gary can total a career-high in sacks and 25-plus quarterback hits, Green Bay will have the force it needs off the edge in big games.
Head coach-quarterback ranking: 13th
The Packers need Love to be better than last season. The good news? The offense is talented, and he has a top-tier coach in LaFleur, who, since taking over the job in 2019, has gone 67–33 with three playoff wins.
Fantasy pick: Jayden Reed
Reed opened last season on fire from a statistical perspective, but his numbers ultimately failed to meet expectations in fantasy leagues. With the addition of rookies Golden and Savion Williams, Reed’s ADP has predictably fallen to the point where he now could be a fantasy draft bargain. That doesn’t mean he’s going to emerge into a fantasy superstar, but Reed’s role in Green Bay’s offense should be sufficient for him to push for WR3 numbers … and you can draft him as a WR4/WR5. —Michael Fabiano
Best bet: Win the NFC North (+260) via DraftKings
While the NFC North may be a loaded division this year, the Packers can come out on top. The Bears and Vikings will be finding their stride with young quarterbacks, and the Lions could take a step back after losing both of their coordinators and starting center in the offseason. Love is due for a significant step forward this season, and let’s not forget the Packers finished third in the NFL in net yards per play last season at +0.9. —Iain MacMillan
