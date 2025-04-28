MSU's Baringer is a Key Piece for the Patriots in 2025
The New England Patriots' 2025 NFL Draft was all about reshaping the team under new head coach Mike Vrabel. Special teams and field position are a crucial part of winning games, and Vrabel showed the importance by drafting a kicker Andres Borregales (Miami), and long snapper Julian Ashby (Vanderbilt). One position they did not target was punter, because they have one of the best in the league.
Former Michigan State punter Bryce Baringer has quietly been a steady force for a Patriots team that struggled mightily in 2024. He averaged 49.8 yards per punt, and frequently pinned opponents inside the 20-yard line. His strong leg was a bright spot in a difficult year.
Looking at the 2025 draft for New England, they had quite a hall of players. They drafted 11 total, with the first four being all on the offense. Offensive tackle Will Campbell (LSU) was taken 4th overall, and they added weapons in running back TreVeyon Henderson (Ohio State) and Kyle Williams (Washington State).
The Patriots overall draft under Vrabel showed an emphasis on solid, disciplined play, with excellent special teams and a strong defense. If we know anything about Vrabel, this team will be tough, gritty, and well coached. What does this all mean for Baringer as the punter?
For one, quarterback Drake Maye gets an improved offensive line and new weapons to get the football too. The offense should take a step forward. However, he is a young quarterback with young talent and a new head coach, so it will likely still experience growing pains. This means that field position will be more important than ever for the Patriots.
With Baringer providing strong punts that give the New England defense good field position, it will keep games manageable and allow the offense better opportunities to build chemistry and positive momentum.
Two years ago, Bryce Baringer was a late-round draft pick out of Michigan State. Now, he is an essential piece in Mike Vrabel's Patriots team. He is not flashy, or frankly, very exciting, but a good punter is something that can change the game.
For Baringer, that means one booming punt at a time.
