What Patriots Are Getting in Andres Borregales
With one of the final selections in the 2025 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots went back to a familiar theme: adding a dependable special teams weapon.
This time, the decision-makers selected Miami Hurricanes kicker Andres Borregales, a name that should excite fans who appreciate consistency, leg strength, and clutch kicking.
It's worth noting that many, if not most, draft experts have had the ace ACC kicker pegged as the No. 1 placekicker and most valuable specialist available this week.
At 5-foot-11 and 170 pounds, Borregales left Miami as the all-time leading scorer with 405 career points. He surpassed former Hurricanes standout Michael Badgley.
Over four seasons, Borregales drilled 74 of 86 field goal attempts (an impressive 86 percent), perfect on all 169 of his extra-point tries. His final season was his best, connecting on 16 of 17 field goals (94.1 percent) and hitting all 57 extra points.
Not only was Borregales consistent, but he was also a legitimate weapon from distance. He hit multiple field goals from beyond 50 yards during his college career, including a personal-best 56-yarder.
His strong leg also showed up on kickoffs, where he tallied 53 touchbacks on 84 attempts last season.
Recognition followed him throughout his time in Coral Gables. Borregales was a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award (the nation's top kicker) over three years consecutively. It's clear he has both the technical skill and mental toughness to overcome and succeed in high-pressure NFL kicking situations.
For the Patriots, this move is all about stabilizing a position that has been up and down over the past few seasons. Borregales brings a proven track record, a calm demeanor, and NFL-ready traits that should give him a real chance to win the starting job.
There’s also a little extra magic in the family tree: Borregales’s older brother, Jose, won the Lou Groza Award in 2020, so excellence in the kicking game clearly runs in the bloodline.
In a draft full of moves to support the Patriots' long-term rebuild, adding a kicker as steady and battle-tested as Borregales could quietly turn out to be one of the most important.
Games in Foxborough often come down to special teams — and Andres Borregales might just be the next steady hand the Patriots need to close them out.
