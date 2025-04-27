Will Jalen Milroe Help MSU Legend K9's Production in Seattle?
The Seattle Seahawks made a big splash in Round 4 of the NFL Draft on Friday night by selecting Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe.
There were questions about his accuracy and decision making as a passer, but what is undeniable is that Milroe is an elite athlete that brings a dynamic aspect to the Seahawks' revamped offense. While his primary role will be to develop behind Sam Darnold, he will undoubtedly be used in special packages, and he may help Seattle's star running back, former Michigan State Spartan, Kenneth Walker III.
Walker has already proven himself to be an elite running back and one of the NFL's most explosive players. It will be very interesting to see how creative offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak is with using Milroe because it could give Walker even more opportunities.
Milroe's elite running ability will have to be respected, and if he is used in read options alongside Walker, it may cause nightmares for defensive coordinators. If they are on the field together, defensive players will be forced to slow down before committing to either one, which will open even more lanes and opportunities for Walker.
Creative usage for Milroe in the red zone will pull linebackers and defensive backs out of position, and create mismatches for Walker, that he will take full advantage of. Milroe may have limited snaps at first, but he is a wild card that gives the Seahawks offense unpredictability.
Another thing to consider is that Walker has struggled with durability issues. Last season, he missed five games with injury. Having another physical runner in Milroe to take some pressure off may lead to fewer injuries for Walker. When Walker is healthy, he is an absolute game-changer, and pairing him with the explosiveness of Milroe could be a scary sight in Seattle.
At the end of the day, Sam Darnold will still be leading this Seahawks offense for the majority of the snaps. But if Seattle can use Milroe creatively, Walker will find himself facing lighter boxes, hesitant defenders and mismatches that he can dominate. For Seahawks fans, Milroe is an exciting pick that will open up more chances for Walker.
