Which MSU CB Will Emerge as a Leader?
The cornerback room is one position group that can make or break the Michigan State Spartans’ defense.
After losing Charles Brantley to the transfer portal last season and with Ed Woods’ graduation, this room desperately needs someone to emerge as a top contributor and a leader.
Jonathan Smith and his staff hit the transfer portal hard for defensive back talent, and they have learned more about what they have during spring practice.
If MSU has a player break out and solidifies themself as the team’s top cornerback, the defense will be much better and have a real chance at making a bowl game. But who could that be?
Let’s evaluate the Spartans’ cornerback group and see who could step up as a leader.
One obvious candidate is Chance Rucker, who has shown flashes of talent but has also struggled with injuries during his time in East Lansing.
Rucker, a former four-star high school prospect, only played 35 snaps last season, per Pro Football Focus. He has totaled 24 tackles, four passes defended, and an interception in his two seasons at MSU.
If he can stay healthy, Rucker could become the best cornerback on the team. The new transfer additions can lean on a player like Rucker, who has experience with this program.
Another candidate is Joshua Eaton, a Texas State transfer. The one-time Oklahoma Sooner has essentially been the team’s CB1 since he arrived on campus in the winter.
Eaton only allowed 41.5 percent of passes thrown his way to be completed in 2024, per Pro Football Focus. He is long, athletic and tough to separate from as a wide receiver.
While unfamiliar with East Lansing, Eaton has some of the most experience in the cornerback room and knows what it takes to play at a high level. Don’t be surprised if he plays his way onto NFL Draft boards with a good season.
The final candidate is Jeremiah Hughes. A former four-star prospect and transfer from LSU, Hughes is a wild card who could surprise many with a good year.
This is Hughes’ second season with the Spartans after transferring to MSU in May last year. He played 80 snaps and totaled four tackles while only allowing four receptions in coverage.
Hughes has untapped talent, so if the staff can unlock his potential, he could have a major breakout season.
