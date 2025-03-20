What MSU Should Hope For in Spring Practice
The Michigan State Spartans football team has begun spring practice, looking to bounce back from missing a bowl game in Jonathan Smith’s first season.
While the basketball team is all the rage on campus in East Lansing, football always gets the blood pumping for Spartan fans. Many are hoping this year’s team can finally be a winner, as the team has not seen one in a few years.
Despite not making a bowl game or bringing in a highly-ranked recruiting class, there is reason to be excited about this Spartan team. Smith brought in impact transfers through the portal, and young players who showed promising flashes have a chance to continue to grow.
Spring practice does not often indicate how good a team will be in the fall, but there will be signs of what’s to come from these early practices.
So, what do MSU fans -- and the team -- want to see from spring ball?
Let’s identify three things that would be encouraging for this team to discover about itself.
Health - The Spartans were ravaged by injuries in 2024, which limited their ceiling as a team.
Now that players like Dillon Tatum and Alante Brown are healthy, MSU could see an uptick in play on both sides of the ball. The Spartans are already dealing with a few injuries, but none sound like they will be long-term.
Injuries have ruined the Spartans in the last few years. Will this be the year injury luck is finally on their side?
Contribution from freshmen - While it is always tough for freshmen to break through and earn playing time, it would be encouraging for MSU if the young players showed they belong.
Nick Marsh was a rare example, and they likely won’t find a player of his caliber in this class. However, if any of the freshmen show they can be rotational players, this season could be a success.
That could include Derrick Simmons at defensive tackle, Jace Clarizio at running back, or Aydan West at cornerback. If any of those players could work their way up the depth chart, it would be a good sign.
Continued leadership - Aidan Chiles is this team’s unquestioned leader on offense, while the defense has several candidates.
The Spartans need someone in the locker room to consider the 2024 season unacceptable. MSU had a real shot at making a bowl game after improving to 4-3 but sputtered down the stretch.
A vocal leader and someone who sets the example for everyone else is important to any team. The basketball team saw that change this year; why can’t the football team do the same thing?
Spring ball brings hope and optimism to a fanbase clinging to any shred of it they can find. We’ll see what this year’s spring practices bring for Spartan fans.
