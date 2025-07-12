Two Unsuspecting Spartans are Keys to Success this Season
The Michigan State Spartans are primed for a better year than last and a major key to their success might be one that many do not suspect. Productive pieces are in place for this team to be productive, but the main priority if for them to have the time to make things happen.
That is why the offensive tackle positions are going to be a make-or-break factor for the Spartans in 2025. Looking at left tackle redshirt sophomore Stanton Ramil and transfer junior right tackle Conner Moore. Their play this season is essential for the Spartans to finish the year above .500.
Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles was sacked 30 times last year, and many of the 11 interceptions that he threw were due to him being rushed and flushed out of the pocket to make less accurate throws. The lack of protection for him was a leading factor in MSU finishing the year 5-7.
Ramil has another year under his belt after suffering a season-ending injury in 2023. Last year was his first full season at left tackle, and he had to switch positions at times due to supporting cast injuries. He will sit perfectly in that blind side role, protecting Chiles' backside.
Moore was one of, if not the very best, offensive linemen in the FCS last year. The Montana State transfer earned All-American honors from multiple publications and was first team All-Big Sky as he started all 16 games for the Bobcats. He is one of the top premier transfers for MSU.
The interior offensive line should work itself out with senior transfer center Matt Gulbin (Wake Forest), redshirt junior left guard Kristian Phillips, and transfer junior right guard Luke Vincic (Oregon State). The Spartans did a fabulous job bolstering the line in all areas through the transfer portal.
Being able to stop the edge rush pressure from much of this defensively talented Big Ten conference is going to be crucial. Giving Chiles more time to throw and create with his feet is going to pay major dividends for this year's success.
It will be hard to assess the impact that both tackles will have in the first few weeks as MSU faces inferior opponents, but Week 4's road contest with USC is going to be a major test to see if this offense is going to improve.
