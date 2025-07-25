A Look Back on MSU Legend Darqueze Dennard
The Michigan State Spartans are gearing up for the 2025 season, but let’s take a trip down memory lane in East Lansing.
You won’t find it going down Farm Lane, or even all the way out to Hagadorn. No, memory lane only exists in your mind, but MSU fans should have plenty of wonderful memories related to Spartan football.
Unless, of course, you’re a younger fan, and you want to make me feel my age, and your only memories are mediocrity and a university mired in controversy.
If that is the case, let me introduce you to one of the greatest defensive backs to ever put on a Green and White uniform: Darqueze Dennard.
A rather unheralded high school recruit out of Jeffersonville, Georgia, Mark Dantonio found Dennard at the height of his ability to locate underrated talent and develop them into high-level collegiate players.
Dennard finished his Spartan career with 165 total tackles, 11 for loss, three forced fumbles, 13 passes defended, a sack and 10 interceptions. He was routinely one of the best defensive backs in the Big Ten.
Not only did he dominate the conference, but Dennard became one of the best defensive backs in the entire country. He won the Jim Thorpe Award in 2013 and was a unanimous All-American, as he and Trae Waynes formed the "No Fly Zone" in the MSU secondary.
The 2013 Michigan State Spartans were arguably the best defensive unit in the program’s history. On the backs of that group, MSU went 13-1, won the Big Ten, and won the Rose Bowl over Stanford.
Even down to the locker room culture, Dennard was a major part of that dominant team. He was the one who brought the late rapper, Rich Homie Quan, into the locker room after the Rose Bowl victory.
Quan’s 2013 hit "Type of Way" was played loudly over the locker room speakers when the team beat Michigan earlier that year, and Dennard convinced him to join the team at the end of the season.
Dennard meant so much to the Spartans during his four-year career.
He went on to have a fine career as a first-round NFL Draft pick, but his legacy will live on in East Lansing forever.
