3 Important Spartans for Upcoming Football Season
With a renewed emphasis on building a top-tier football program in East Lansing, the 2025 season becomes all the more important.
Jonathan Smith and his staff have done an exceptional job — not just retaining key contributors from last year but bringing in impact talent to elevate the roster. The Spartans were just one win away from bowl eligibility in 2024. While they’re still not quite in Big Ten title contention, this fall marks a critical step forward in Smith and athletic director J Batt’s long-term vision.
Here are three players expected to make an impact this season:
RB Elijah Tau-Tolliver
Tau-Tolliver, a transfer from Sacramento State, has improved in each of his college seasons. Despite the Hornets’ disappointing 3-9 record in 2024, he turned heads with his consistent production and toughness.
He averaged over 5 yards per carry on 184 attempts last season, while also emerging as a capable pass-catcher out of the backfield. He’s totaled 14 rushing touchdowns over the last two years and added a pair of receiving scores.
Now, Michigan State adds a legitimate dual-threat back with breakaway speed — and a ton of upside. Don’t be surprised if Tau-Tolliver becomes a 1,000-yard rusher in 2025.
DB Nikai Martinez
Martinez may have quietly been Michigan State’s most important defender last season.
The UCF transfer instantly established himself in East Lansing last season, leading the team in defensive snaps. He registered two interceptions, two pass breakups, and held a 71.2 coverage grade, per Pro Football Focus. Even more impressive: quarterbacks targeting Martinez posted just a 63.5 passer rating.
Michigan State's pass defense was middle of the pack nationally — ranked 68th in opponent completion percentage — but Martinez was a stabilizing force. On 21 targets, he allowed just 11 completions and only one touchdown.
Most importantly, he stayed healthy — something the Spartans desperately needed on that side of the ball. If Michigan State is going to take a step forward defensively, Martinez will once again be the glue.
OL Matt Gulbin
Quietly, Gulbin might be one of the most important additions to this roster.
The Wake Forest transfer graded out as one of the top 50 guards in the country last year and ranked third in the ACC, per PFF. His 71.6 grade was backed by strong tape: just one sack allowed and consistent interior push in the run game.
That’s exactly what Michigan State needs.
Last year, the Spartans allowed three sacks per game — the 14th-worst mark in the FBS. Gulbin’s presence should immediately stabilize the line and protect new starting quarterback Aidan Chiles.
His run blocking will also make a big difference. Among all guards nationally, he ranked 50th in run-blocking efficiency. Paired with Tau-Tolliver, that one-two combo could be the key to unlocking Michigan State’s offensive rhythm.
