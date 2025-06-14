Will Spartan Veteran Transfer RB Lead Team to Success?
The Michigan State Spartans are in dire need of a strong running game this season, as the offense cannot be solely relied on with the arm of quarterback Aidan Chiles. To have a healthy and successful offense, the Spartans will need transfer rusher Elijah Tau-Tolliver to step up and lead this team to wins.
Tau-Tolliver recently completed his fourth year of collegiate ball, all with Sacramento State. He is coming off his best season as a redshirt junior, rushing for 958 yards on 184 carries with seven touchdowns. He was the main back for Sac State last year and will assume the same role at MSU.
Despite losing star offensive lineman Luke Newman to the NFL Draft this offseason, the Spartans rejuvenated that front four to not only give Chiles more time, but also open holes for Tau-Tolliver to create explosive plays.
The addition of former Montana State stud Conner Moore is a massive piece that can change the outlook of this offense in the first few weeks of the season. They also return redshirt sophomore left tackle Stanton Ramil as well as redshirt junior left guard Kristian Phillips.
Michigan State found struggles in the run game last year, switching between Nate Carter and Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams, two guys that did not give the Spartans that game-changing boost to earn wins. Both are currently on undrafted free agent deals with NFL organizations.
We are not asking Tau-Tolliver to be comparable to Walter Camp Trophy winner and All-American Kenneth Walker III, but being able to establish a strong running game that allows Chiles to open up the pass is going to be paramount. Being unpredictable and successful in both areas is very key.
From the numbers that Tau-Tolliver put up last season, there is a strong chance that he is able to exceed the current expectations and become the running threat that the Spartans have yearned for since 2021. He is able to take a ton of carries as a workhorse back and should help change this team.
If the former Hornet can give the Spartans close to or past a 1,000-yard season with 10 touchdowns, this program will see a direct reflection in its overall record by the midway point of the season. Those are somewhat strong expectations, but necessary for Michigan State's success this season.
