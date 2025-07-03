Former Spartan QB Highly Regarded on Prestigious List
Michigan State has produced a plethora of NFL talent, whether it has been players who started and/or finished their collegiate careers in East Lansing.
Former Spartan quarterback Nick Foles is one of those who began their career at Michigan State and ended up elsewhere before going on to have success at the next level.
His career as a Spartan isn't often highlighted; after all, he played in merely one game for the Green and White before eventually transferring to Arizona, where he spent four years and served as the starting quarterback for three seasons.
In a recent list of "the best NFL draft pick ever at every slot from No. 1 to 262," ESPN's Ben Solak recognized Foles as the greatest 88th overall pick of all time.
"In the extremely imprecise science of picking the best player at a draft slot, measuring Foles' super weird career against Danielle Hunter's quiet, steady excellence was quite the challenge," Solak wrote.
"Foles didn't just win a Super Bowl (and MVP) for the Eagles -- their first in franchise history. He also tied for the records for passing touchdowns in a game (seven) and consecutive completions (25). That feels good enough to me!"
Foles was selected by the Eagles in the 2012 NFL Draft, and he would spend his first three seasons in Philadelphia in what was his first stint with the club. He was named a Pro Bowler in just his second season, in which he led the league in passer rating (119.2), adjusted net yards per pass attempt (9.18), yards gained per pass completion (14.2), adjusted yards gained per pass attempt (10.54) and touchdown passing percentage (8.5).
After stints with the St. Louis (now Los Angeles) Rams and Kansas City Chiefs, Foles would find himself back in Philadelphia in 2017, and took over for an injured Carson Wentz, who had just won the MVP, and, as Solak mentioned, went on to win Super Bowl MVP in Super Bowl LII, as the Eagles defeated Tom Brady and his formidable New England Patriots.
Foles called it a career in August 2024.
Sure, his time in East Lansing was brief, but Spartan fans can always say Foles was one of theirs.
