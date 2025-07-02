Early Bowl Prediction Given for Michigan State
College football fall camps will be kicking off later this month, and as we draw closer and closer to the season, that of course means we'll be seeing lots of predictions.
One outlet, in particular, is already thinking bowl games.
On3's Brett McMurphy recently released his predictions for this season's bowl games. Michigan State, of course, hasn't made a bowl game since 2021, but McMurphy has the Spartans returning to a bowl game this season, only he doesn't have them traveling far.
McMurphy has Michigan State playing Buffalo in the GameAbove Sports Bowl in Detroit on Dec. 26. For those who don't know, that used to be known as the Quick Lane Bowl.
The Spartans haven't played a non-Power Five team in a bowl game since Fresno State in the Silicon Valley Classic in 2001.
GameAbove Sports wouldn't be the ideal bowl game, but given where this program is at, you can only ask for so much.
Realistically, this is probably a good prediction. The Spartans don't have an easy schedule, and winning six games would probably be a win for this team. While there is a path to seven or maybe even eight wins for this squad, it doesn't seem likely.
This isn't a program that's in a position to compete for a Big Ten title yet, especially when it's arguably the toughest conference in college football. The first step for the Spartans is ending the drought and making a bowl game.
It's a steady climb that Michigan State is going to have to make. Rarely do you see a program make a significant leap in one season, and if it does, there were signs of it coming. The Spartans didn't set the world on fire through the transfer portal, and they brought in just one four-star from the class of 2025.
This team isn't glaringly different than last year's, at least on paper.
A bowl game would be a step in the right direction, no matter which one it is. If it does happen to be the GameAbove Sports Bowl, though, that's one you will have to win -- no excuses.
