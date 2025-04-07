Spartans Need TE Velling to Repeat 2023 Success in 2025
The Michigan State Spartans' 2024 campaign did not go according to plan, as they fell behind too quickly and couldn't catch up. In MSU head coach Jonathan Smith's second season coaching the squad, the team will need to bounce back before the signing of Smith bites them where the sun doesn't shine.
One way the Spartans could propel themselves back to the top of the Big Ten conference standings is by getting a strong campaign from tight end Jack Velling. Going into his second season with Michigan State, Velling's production will prove to be pivotal to the success of the offense.
Last season with the Spartans, Velling did set a new collegiate career high in receptions with 36, but saw his receiving yards decrease, as he earned 411 over the course of the season. The real kicker, however, for Velling and MSU was his lack of performance when the team needed a touchdown from him, as he was only able to score once.
Spending the first two seasons of his collegiate career with the Oregon State Beavers, the addition of Velling to MSU looked to be a good one, and it still very well might be. If the Spartan's tight end is able to replicate his sophomore year success that he had with the Beavers in his second campaign with the Spartans, he should be able to revive the way MSU fans view him.
As a sophomore, Velling recorded a collegiate career high 438 receiving yards and scored eight touchdowns. His longest reception went for 41 yards, another area of his game that decreased when he joined the Spartans in East Lansing.
While Velling hasn't exactly had a breakout season in his college years, there is always another chance to rewrite his name into history, potentially catching the attention of scouts going into the following year's National Football League draft.
Under coach Smith and quarterback Aidan Chiles' second seasons with the program, Velling should be able to come back to his old ways and remain healthy the whole season. After all, he is excited to get back to action and compete at a high level with his teammates.
Follow along with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and please share your thoughts when you join our vibrant community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.