Former Spartan LB Can Build Off Strong Rookie Year
Former Michigan State Spartans linebacker Jacoby Windmon had a late start to his rookie season with the Carolina Panthers, but after a strong final few weeks of the 2024 season, he has a chance to build into what could be a standout second year in the NFL.
Windmon was signed to the Pittsburgh Steelers' practice squad after going undrafted in 2023. He was then picked up in October of 2024 by Carolina, earning his first NFL reps in Week 15 against the Dallas Cowboys. He totaled 22 tackles with 1.5 sacks in eight games in his rookie year.
He posted a career-high 10 tackles with a half sack in Week 17 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, proving that he has the ability to succeed at the highest level. Despite not being a projected starting defender, the revolving door of the NFL can always provide more opportunities for him to play.
The former Spartan is currently the third left interior linebacker on the Panthers' roster but could see playing time at any point after his impressive flashes towards the end of last season.
Windmon was a five-year college player, transferring to East Lansing after three years at UNLV, where he destroyed opponents. He started eight games for former head coach Mel Tucker in 2022, leading the FBS in forced fumbles (six), which also ranked second-most in a Spartan season.
The New Orleans, La. native would play just three games his fifth year due to an injury that kept him out for the remainder of the year. This past October was the first time he was able to really show his talents since being at Michigan State and Windmon did not disappoint.
Windmon is joining fellow Spartan, Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams, running back for MSU, who spent the 2024 season in East Lansing before entering the league as an undrafted free agent. Despite not playing together, it will be good for both to have some common ground to push through training camp.
Carolina has been ranked as the preseason No. 24 team in the league, per NFL.com, and does not have a ton of optimism to be a great team this season. Despite expected struggles, this could provide Windmon with opportunities to make plays and make starts for an underachieving Panther team.
