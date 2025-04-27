Michigan State's Kay'ron Lynch-Adams Signs UDFA Deal
Luke Newman was the only Michigan State Spartan from last year's roster to be selected in the NFL Draft this weekend, but several Spartans have been signed as undrafted free agents.
Shortly after it had announced that former Spartan running back Nate Carter had signed with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent, Michigan State football revealed that Carter's backfield partner from last year, Kay'ron Lynch-Adams, has signed as an undrafted free agent with the Carolina Panthers.
Lynch-Adams spent one season with the Spartans after transferring over from Massachusetts, where he spent three seasons. He would share reps with Carter, ultimately totaling 649 rushing yards, two rushing touchdowns and 85 receiving yards in 12 games in his lone season at Michigan State.
His best game with the program happened to be his very first in a green and white uniform when he recorded 101 rushing yards and a touchdown on nine attempts in Michigan State's home-opening win over Florida Atlantic.
Lynch-Adams logged 47 forced missed tackles last season, the fifth-best mark in the Big Ten, per Pro Football Focus. He didn't fumble a single time.
That followed a career year for Lynch-Adams, who had run for a career-best 1,157 yards and 12 touchdowns on 236 carries, the most of any player from an independent program, in his final season at UMass.
Lynch-Adams began his collegiate career at Rutgers, where he spent two seasons before transferring to UMass.
In his six collegiate seasons, Lynch-Adams totaled 2,537 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns on 575 carries in 60 games. He also collected 373 receiving yards and one touchdown reception.
The former Spartan running back is one of four Spartans to have been signed as an UDFA, as Carter, Jonathan Kim and Maverick Hansen have all signed UDFA deals.
Lynch-Adams' brief career as a Spartan didn't quite pan out, but that can be attributed to him splitting carries with Carter and an offensive line that had an unideal campaign. He has the ability to prove he deserves an NFL roster spot.
Lynch-Adams hails from Warren, Ohio, where he was a three-star recruit from the class of 2019.
Make sure to follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.