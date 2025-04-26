Nick Saban Spoke Glowingly About New Seahawks QB Jalen Milroe
The Seattle Seahawks selected Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe with the 92nd pick in the 2025 NFL draft on Friday night, and his selection prompted excitement from Milroe's former head coach and current ESPN college football analyst Nick Saban.
Saban, who is contributing to ESPN's NFL draft coverage, spoke glowingly of Milroe, who he recruited and coached with the Crimson Tide prior to retiring at the end of the 2023 college football season.
"Well I'll tell ya, he's gonna give the Seahawks an element of offense that nobody else in this draft can give anybody," Saban said. "This guy is fast, he's explosive, and look - he can throw the ball. He's got a strong arm. He's a great deep ball thrower. He just needs a little refinement and consistency in the passing game and he can be an outstanding player."
Milroe completed 64.3% of his passes for 6,016 yards and 45 touchdowns to 20 interceptions in four seasons at Alabama. He also rushed for 1,577 yards and 33 touchdowns in his career, encapsulating his dual-threat ability behind center.