Former Spartan Jayden Reed Clarifies Job Security Situation
Former Michigan State Spartan and current Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed spoke to the media on Wednesday, providing some insight on the recent report that mentioned his agent's conversation with general manager Brian Gutekunst regarding his role with the team.
Roughly two weeks ago, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Reed's new agent, Drew Rosenhaus, had a conversation with Gutekunst to clarify Reed's role with the team after Green Bay drafted a pair of standout receivers; first-round Matthew Golden and third-round Savion Williams.
Reed addressed the report on Wednesday. He and Rosenhaus had already planned on meeting with the Packers' general manager prior to the draft.
"I hired a new agent, and we talked about it before even the draft that he was going to talk to the front office and everybody here to just catch up and make sure everybody's on the same page." Reed said.
Green Bay is happy and impressed with the way that Reed has handled the situation as he is projected to be the second receiver behind Golden. He has brought the rookie pass catcher under his wing and is not showing any signs of jealousy or frustrations that he is facing heavy competition.
“Probably the biggest growth is the way his leadership has been right now,” Packers pass game coordinator Jason Vrable said last week. “I really want to commend him because he’s standing behind Matthew Golden right now helping him out with every single play.
"He’s going over with Mecole Hardman, who just got here, and he’s the one guy right now that I feel – all our guys, the brotherhood is strong right now – but he is like, ‘I’m going out of my way.’ Because he is a natural leader, and he always has been.”
Reed posted 55 receptions for 857 receiving yards and six touchdowns in 17 games in his second NFL season, last year. He is going to have his fair share of opportunities this season but will not carry a bad attitude with him if the rookie receivers start to blossom into the frequent pass catchers.
