REPORT: Former MSU WR's Future With NFL Team Certain
Former Michigan State star wide receiver Jayden Reed has been just as explosive in the NFL with the Green Bay Packers as he was in East Lansing.
Reed has led the Packers in receptions and receiving yards in his two seasons in Green Bay, leading a wide receiver room that does not feature much separation among the pass-catchers in talent level.
Because of that, the Packers added more receivers to that room in the 2025 NFL Draft. They selected Texas’s Matthew Golden in the first round and TCU’s Savion Williams in the third round.
That apparently rubbed Reed the wrong way and caused him to doubt his future with the Packers.
However, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst met with Reed’s agent after the draft and assured him that the selections of Golden and Williams would not affect his status in Green Bay.
Reed and Packers quarterback Jordan Love have a strong connection. Love has targeted Reed 169 times in the last two seasons, which is more than Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks, and Christian Watson.
Reed has been among the most explosive players in the NFL in his last few seasons, ranking 21st in the league in receptions of 20 yards or more with 15.
Reed won over MSU fans quickly after transferring from Western Michigan. He totaled 147 receptions for 2,069 yards and 18 touchdowns, earning first-team All-American honors as an all-purpose player in 2021.
His explosive play ability and versatility helped the Spartans reach the Peach Bowl in 2021, leading them to victory over Pittsburgh with two touchdown catches in that game.
In his two seasons with the Packers since being selected in the second round in 2023, Reed has caught 119 passes for 1,650 yards and 14 touchdowns. He will become a free agent after the 2027 season.
Golden has a similar skill set to Reed, an explosive, field-stretcher who wins with speed. This is likely why Reed questioned his future with the team.
The Packers have much to figure out regarding their wide receiver room by adding Golden and Williams, bringing more pass-catchers into a crowded situation. But Reed now knows he will be at the top of the order.
